Amid Split Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pics From Her Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral (Again)

Rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation have been swirling online. Amid this, several photos from the actress's mehendi ceremony have gone viral (again). The snapshots capture moments from the pre-wedding celebrations of Aishwarya and Abhishek. Dressed in a beautiful baby pink lehenga by Neeta Lulla, she looked ethereal.

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fuelled the divorce rumours.

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

On the professional front, they worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010)."