Amid Split Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Says "I Want To Talk To You Call" From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Him "Stress"

Abhishek Bachchan recently won the Best Actor award for his performance in I Want To Talk at a News18-hosted event but it was his humourous exchange with Arjun Kapoor that became the highlight of the evening.

After accepting his award, Abhishek expressed gratitude to director Shoojit Sircar and his co-stars.

He said, "This is my first-ever Best Actor Award. I'd like to thank the esteemed jury - it's an honour that you find me worthy of this award. But the credit for this performance has to go entirely to Shoojit (Sircar) da. He's made such a wonderful film. I'd like to share this with my wonderful daughters in the film, Ahilya and Pearl, who were just absolutely brilliant. They made me look good in the film. To my fellow actors and makers in this room: Your work inspires me, and I am in awe of all of you. Please continue doing what you do. You inspire me to wake up every morning and try to be the best version of myself."

The conversation took an amusing turn when Arjun Kapoor posed a question related to the film's title. "Kaun hai woh insaan jo jab kehte hain, 'Abhishek, I want to talk,' toh aap stress mein aa jate hain?" he asked, wondering whose "I want to talk" call makes Abhishek nervous.

Abhishek responded with a witty reference to Arjun's bachelor status: "Tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai na abhi tak... jab ho jaayegi, you'll have an answer for that," which drew laughter from the audience.

The actor, who has been married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for over 17 years, added humourously, "When you get a call from the missus and she says, 'I want to talk,' you know you're in trouble, yeah."

ICYDK, rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding in July last year. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fuelled the divorce rumours.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

On the professional front, they worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010).

