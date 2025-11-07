Amid Reports Of "Harassment", Millie Bobby Brown Hugs <i>Stranger Things</i> Co-Star David Harbour On Red Carpet

Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour grabbed millions of eyeballs as they posed, hugged, and teased each other on the red carpet at the Stranger Things 5 premiere in Los Angeles last night. Their on-camera gestures made headlines after reports claimed the actress had filed a "harassment" complaint against the co-star before production on the final season began. However, neither Brown nor Harbour has publicly addressed the reports yet.

The Red Carpet Hug

Netflix's official Instagram handle shared a video showing the stars, both dressed in black, sharing a laugh on the red carpet. Joyous and playful, the duo exchanged a hug while photographers captured them on their phones.

The caption read, "David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere."

In other photos, the duo posed together for the cameras.

What the Reports Said About Harassment

Their joint appearance comes after The Daily Mail reported that Brown had filed a harassment and bullying complaint against Harbour before production on the final season began. The publication claimed the complaint included "pages and pages of accusations," adding that an internal investigation "went on for months."

Netflix declined to comment on the matter or anything related to it. However, sources confirmed that the OTT platform is determined not to let anything overshadow the release of Stranger Things season 5.

"It will be a theatrical event," a Netflix source told the publication, adding, "Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."

When Brown and Harbour Spoke About Each Other

Brown and Harbour first collaborated in 2015, when Brown was just 11 years old. In a 2016 podcast, Harbour said, "Millie and I have always had a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit."

Brown has also spoken openly about their emotional connection. "We went through so many different emotions; we get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter," she said, calling their work together "raw and real" during a 2018 panel.

