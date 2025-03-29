Kim Sae-Ron Row: Kim Soo-Hyun's Agency Breaks Silence On Sulli's Explicit Scene Allegations

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has broken its silence on the controversy surrounding late actress Sulli. For context, Sulli's brother Choi Da Hee accused Kim Soo Hyun of pressurising her to perform explicit scenes in the 2017 film Real.

This new revelation comes amid Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal. Kim Soo Hyun has been accused of being in a relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was 15 and he was 27.

Coming to Gold Medalist, the agency has now issued a statement, reported All K-pop. On Friday (March 28), the organisation shared that they are “currently verifying the situation” involving Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli.

On the same day, Choi Da Hee demanded answers from Kim Soo Hyun, and Lee Sa Ra, the director of Real. He raised three key points — the first one was an intimate scene from the movie.

Sulli's brother claimed that the particular scene in question was not mentioned in the script, as reported by All K-pop.

Choi Da Hee added that Sulli's body double was supposed to be present for Sulli's nude scenes. But it was not followed. Instead, Sulli was allegedly forced into filming the shot.

In his final point, Choi Da Hee mentioned that the body double was present on the sets. She, however, did not perform in the scene.

Choi Da Hee said in a press statement, “We could no longer ignore the death of the late Kim Sae Ron or treat it as if it were not our concern. Although we learned a lot at Sulli's funeral, we are limiting our questions to these three key facts and earnestly ask for sincere responses.”

K-pop star Sulli died in 2019 after years of criticism, cyberbullying and mental abuse. She was found dead at her home in Seoul. The police said in a statement that she was suffering from “severe depression.”

Speaking about Kim Soo Hyun, the actor is facing backlash for his involvement in Kim Sae-ron's death. As per the Seongdong Police, she died by suicide.