Amid Divorce Rumours, Mahhi Vij Reacts To Jay Bhanushali's Post Featuring Daughter Tara

Amid ongoing rumours of separation, actor Mahhi Vij has responded to her husband Jay Bhanushali's latest social media post featuring their daughter, Tara.

What's Happening

Jay Bhanushali recently took to Instagram to share a light-hearted video with his daughter Tara. In the clip, the kid can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the viral tune with the lyric "There's squirrels in my pants."

Jay joined her, lip-syncing the humorous line, "that girl's got some serious squirrels in her pants."

Alongside the video, Jay captioned the post, "When Dad is alone with the kid, this has to happen (sic)." The post received an affectionate comment from Mahhi, who wrote, "Tara is the cutest (sic)."

The cheerful video quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom have been following the couple's updates closely. Their online interactions have been under scrutiny as reports about their alleged separation continue to circulate.

Over the past few months, both Jay and Mahhi have kept a relatively low profile on social media, often sharing posts focused solely on their daughter rather than family moments together.

Background

Earlier this year, Mahhi addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage during an appearance on The Male Feminist podcast. Speaking candidly, she said, "Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody's divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, 'Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai' (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, 'Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai' (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

Despite ongoing rumours and reports of separation, both actors continue to share glimpses of their bond with their daughter, Tara.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Reacts To Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours: "Why Should I Tell You?"