Amid Dating Rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Her Ex Moving On: "No Place For Envy"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who prioritises mental well-being, was asked if she has ever felt "envy" when her ex moved on in life or embraced another relationship in an interview with GQ.

Samantha shared there's no place for "evny" in her heart. "I've been through too much in my life to dwell on that," came Samantha's first reply.

"Oh no. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but there's no space for anything as unhealthy as envy," said Samantha.

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Naga Chaitanya's wedding put the limelight back on his relationship and wedding to Samantha. Their private lives came under intense public scrutiny on and off social media.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted with her Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru at a pickleball tournament, prompting their rumours of dating.

On February 1, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In one click, Samantha can be seen holding hands of Raj Nidimoru, adding fuel to their rumours of dating.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

On big screen, she was last seen in the film Kushi (2023) opposite Vijay Deverakonda.