Amid Cancer Battle, Hina Khan Holidays With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal In South Korea. See Pics

Television actress Hina Khan is currently holidaying in South Korea. She was accompanied by boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on her trip. Hina has actively been sharing snippets from her vacation on her Instagram Stories. In one click, Hina is seen clicking an adorable selfie on a beach. Rocky is seen resting his hands around Hina's shoulders in the picture.

The caption accompanying the picture read, "Love rocks."

In another click, Hina is seen posing against the picturesque background of South Korea. The caption read, "Blue skies, scenic fields, wind mills, fresh air... ufff"

Ahead of the trip, Hina Khan shared a post, revealing her excitement for the trip.

She wrote in the caption, "Here begins a Much Needed and Highly Exciting trip to the one and only South Korea. This is my first visit to the beautiful Korean Peninsula. I am looking forward to seeing the iconic and popular destinations of Seoul.. Thank you @kto_india for having me. A special Shout Out to @cathaypacific for being extra kind and warm, your hospitality and assistance is appreciated.. Thank you for looking after us."

In August last year, Hina Khan, who first cut her hair short, decided to shave her head as watching her hair fall out was "stressful and painful" for her. She shared a video on Instagram, where she sat on a chair while a person shaved her head with a trimmer.

Hina Khan said, "She said, "You can win this only if you embrace it, accept it, and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself, you are a step closer to your healing and I really want to heal and focus on that aspect of my life. I don't want to go through that process where every time I put my hand in my hair, a bunch of hair falls. It is very stressful and depressing. I don't want to go through that."

The side note read, "It's time to BUZZ it off. Here's another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable. Mind over Matter."

Hina Khan shared her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 with an Instagram post.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal.