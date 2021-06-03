'Am Too Thick Skinned For These Cliches': Singer Neha Bhasin To Those Who Body-Shamed Her

Neha Bhasin shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehabhasin4u)

Singer Neha Bhasin has a savage message for those who body-shame her on social media - "save your breath and enjoy the view." The 38-year-old singer, in her latest post on Instagram, gave it back to trolls by sharing a photo from her workout diaries and a note for all those who write about "shame, guilt, morality and being a good Indian woman" in the comments section of her posts. Neha, who is dedicated to shed those extra lockdown kilos through workout, posted a photo of herself in a black sports bra and shorts and wrote that she is "too thick skinned for cliches" like body shaming and trolling for her "dressing sense."

Sharing her post a couple of days ago, Neha Bhasin wrote: "Good morning. Day 20 today, got pushed back a couple days due to vaccination. It's important to rest let the body reset post vaccination and also to limit exposure. Anyhow, this time around shedding weight is being a stubborn ass, 1.5 years ka weight chaddha hua hai thanks to ongoing lockdown. But my mind is set, body is complying and I am here to stay and watch myself evolve. So, no stress."

She added: "OK, regarding constant efforts by many to lay shame, guilt, burden of morality and being a good Indian woman and to cover up and have dressing sense, honey am too old and too thick skinned for these clichés, save your breath and enjoy the view. Good day."

Neha's latest post arrived after a few users disgracefully commented on her body and her outfits in some her previous posts like these:

Neha Bhasin is known for singing tracks like Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and Kuchh Khaas from Fashion.

She married music composer Sameer Uddin in 2016.