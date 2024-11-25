Singer Neha Bhasin Shares About Her Battle With PMDD And Eating Disorder

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome

Neha Bhasin is a singer and was also a contestant on Big Boss OTT. She recently took to her Instagram account and came out and spoke about battling with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder. In this post, she shares how she has been dealing with this condition since her teenage years. She further mentions how in 2022, she dealt with low progesterone levels which greatly hindered her mental health. She said in the caption, “I don't feel very comfortable writing about my life in this manner, to open up to speculation specially when I am healing is not my idea of fun but it can be unfair to be in pain and to be subjected to more pain and expect to always endure in silence. May this world be a better place for you and me. Much love and light.”

Dr. Vaishali Joshi, senior Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Kokilabein Ambani Hospital explains this further by saying, "PMDD is an extreme spectrum of Premenstrual Syndrome. It usually develops a few days to weeks before the expected period. Usually, it has underlying mental health issues and is commonly associated with hormonal imbalance conditions like PCOS. The symptoms of this disorder occur repeatedly in past menstrual cycles and disappear with onset of menses." ​Additionally, it is due to a relative decrease in Serotonin. It is a serious condition as it leads to mental health and physical health problems.” Read on as we discuss in detail what this condition is and how it may affect people.

Look at the post shared by her about struggles with PMDD:

What is PMDD?

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that significantly impacts emotional and physical health. It occurs in the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle (after ovulation and before menstruation) and resolves once menstruation begins. PMDD can disrupt daily life, relationships, and mental well-being, with symptoms such as severe mood swings, irritability, depression, anxiety, fatigue, and physical discomfort like bloating or breast tenderness.

Dr. Joshi further shares about the symptoms to look out for PMDD:

1. Low mood, depression and feeling of lack of self worry

2. Increased anxiety, agitation

3. Mood swings

4. Inferiority complex , vulnerability to negative response

5. Crying to trivial things

6. Increased irritability, anger, temper tantrums

7. Fights or disagreements with family, coworkers, or friends

8. Withdrawal from normal activities

9. Lack of Concentration , mental fog

10. Lethargy or lack of energy

12. Binge eating or craving of certain foods

13. Changes in sleep pattern, such as excessive sleeping or sleeplessness

14. Symptoms of water retention like breast tenderness, weight gain, and bloating



Presence of any of these at least 5 symptoms consistently before periods over a couple of years are diagnostic of PMDD.

Causes

Hormonal fluctuations Serotonin dysregulation Genetic Predisposition Underlying mental health conditions Poor lifestyle

Regarding the treatment, she elaborates, "it is usually treated by lifestyle measures. Weight reduction with a healthy diet and regular exercises, yoga and meditation and stress management techniques help to cope up with anxiety and anger issues. Occasionally hormonal treatment or psychiatric drugs may need to improve quality of personal and family life."

Prevention tips

Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Reduce intake of caffeine, sugar, and alcohol. Engage in aerobic exercises like walking, running, or yoga to improve mood and reduce symptoms. Practice mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to manage stress levels. Ensure 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night to stabilise mood and energy levels. Keep a menstrual diary to identify patterns and predict symptom onset. Reduce salt intake to minimise bloating and fluid retention. Adopting a healthy lifestyle with a focus on diet, exercise, and stress management.

Keep these things in mind to ensure better overall mental and physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.