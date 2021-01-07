'Am Not A Gay Man': Designer Swapnil Shinde Comes Out As Transgender; Her Name Is Now Saisha

Saisha shared this photo. (Image courtesy: officialswapnilshinde)

Celebrated fashion designer Swapnil Shinde, who is known for dressing actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, has come out as transgender, changing her name to Saisha. The fashion designer shared pictures of her new look, as well as a lengthy note in which she wrote about not being "a gay man" but a "transwoman." Saisha Shinde's post read: "Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment. All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage everyday because of societal expectations and norms."

"It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman," she added.

Along with her note, the fashion designer explained the meaning of her new name: "PS: Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one."

Read Saisha Shinde's post here:

In her latest post, Saisha Shinde posted a picture of herself sporting a long wig and wrote: "To finally changing my Insta profile picture to the one I always related to .... each day is a new and exciting challenge but I'm loving every detailed second of it! PS- Relax it's just a wig...though am getting there."

Let's also check out some old pictures of Saisha Shinde that she shared last year:

Saisha Shinde has designed outfits for celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar among many others.