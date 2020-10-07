'Am Fit And Fine Now,' Writes Former Bigg Boss Contestant Himanshi Khurana After Recovering From COVID-19

Himanshi Khurana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamhimanshikhurana)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has recovered from the virus now, she announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Himanshi posted a photo of herself and wrote: "Thank you everyone. I am fit and fine now." According to Himanshi, she might have contracted the virus after attending a farmers' protest in Punjab last month. She got herself tested before returning back to work and shared her coronavirus diagnosis on September 27. On her latest post, her fans left comments like "So glad that you are safe and healthy now" and "stay healthy and blessed." Check out her post here:

Last month, after Himanshi got her test result, she asked those who came in her contact to take COVID-19 test too. "I want to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening. I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precaution in the protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care," she wrote in her post.

Himanshi Khurana became a household name after she apeared in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. Post the reality show, she has featured in several music videos with Asim Riaz, who was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13. The duo share a great rapport - Asim even expressed his love for Himanshi on Bigg Boss 13.

Himanshi and Asim have co-starred in music videos like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Afsos Karoge.