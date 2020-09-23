'Am An Actor, Not A Revolutionary,' Writes Richa Chadha. See Her 'Reminder Post'

Richa Chadha shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Actress Richa Chadha, whose name popped up in a controversy over alleged sexual harassment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, shared a "reminder post" on Wednesday, in which she wrote that she is an actor, not a "revolutionary" but the "situations in her life are forcing her to be called one." Richa, who doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade, sent a legal notice - both hard and soft copies - to the actress who claimed that Mr Kashyap, after sexually assaulting her, described Richa Chadha and two other actresses - Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill - as "just a call away." Richa, who has also filed a complaint with National Commission for Women (NCW), has been called "powerful" and "revolutionist" by several users on Twitter recently for sending a legal notice to the actress.

In her latest Instagram post, Richa Chadha shared a picture of herself walking on the beach and wrote: "In this lockdown...I have been working out, been boxing, been learning a stick martial art form, been learning a new form of belly dance, been learning how to cook, been meditating, been writing a script, been writing a book, let go of toxic friends, been starting a production studio...Reminder post, that I am an actor, not a revolutionary... wondering why the situations in my life are forcing me to be called one."

Last week, in an interview with ABN Telugu, an actress accused Anurag Kashyap of having "himself forced on her" and dragged Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill's names in a derogatory manner into the controversy. Responding to allegations, Richa issued a statement made on behalf by her lawyer that read: "'Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadha', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest." Richa, in follow-up tweets, shared updates about the legal notice that she sent to the actress.

Richa Chadha has always spoken her mind without mincing words. In July, she highlighted the issue of "residuals or royalties" structure in Bollywood by giving an example of her film Gangs Of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Before that, she apologized for one of her previous tweets in which she had joked about someone being "bipolar."