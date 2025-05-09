Aly Goni Stranded Abroad Amid Indo-Pak Conflict: "My Whole Family In Jammu Faced The Terror Of Drones And Unrest Last Night"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aly Goni expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for family safety. He shared personal family photos on Instagram amid ongoing conflict. Goni reflected on the distressing impact of attacks on his family in Jammu.

Aly Goni, whose family lives in Jammu, expressed his gratitude to the Indian Air Force and Indian Army for keeping his loved ones safe amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

The actor, who is not in India, has shared a bunch of pictures from his family album on Instagram. The photos were attached to a note.

Reflecting on last night's attack, Aly Goni wrote, "Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in Jammu endures last night's attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It's not that easy for those near the border.”

“Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army praying for safety and peace,” Aly Goni added.

Reacting to the post, actress Krishna Mukherjee said, “Prayers for everyone,” and dropped a red heart. Actress Kishwer Rai commented, “Prayers.”

Costume designer Ken Ferns said, “Prayers & Hope.”

Chef Aditi posted, “More power to the humans who are protecting us relentlessly. Hope, strength, and prayers for all.”

Last night, at the time of the drone attacks, Aly Goni shared a note on X.

The actor wrote, “I am out of India shooting and my family is in Jammu. I was so mind F****ed here…Thank God everyone is safe.. Thanks to our IAF.”

I am out of India shooting and My family is in Jammu I was so mind F**Cked here.. thank god everyone is safe.. Thanks to our IAF ????????❤️ ???????? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 8, 2025

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Army stated that the drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations.

Reaffirming its stand, it added, "Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

Earlier, the Army had mentioned that the drones were aimed at the military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, and all the threats were "swiftly neutralised."