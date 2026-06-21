Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt On Father's Day With A Throwback Pic: 'Always My Strength'

Actor Sanjay Dutt paid an emotional tribute to his late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, on the occasion of Father's Day by sharing a heartfelt message along with a throwback photograph on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday morning, Dutt posted a throwback picture with his father, expressing how deeply he continues to miss him. Along with the image, the actor wrote, "Dad, I love you, I miss you, I wish you were here. You are and will always be my strength."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram



Fans, in no time, chimed in the comment section with reactions from fans and members of the film fraternity, many of whom remembered Sunil Dutt's enduring legacy in Indian cinema and public life.

Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most respected personalities, Sunil Dutt left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Mother India, Waqt, Padosan, and Sadhna.

Beyond his contributions to cinema, he also played an important role in public service and politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West for five consecutive terms.

Sunil Dutt's final screen appearance came in Munna Bhai MBBS, where he starred alongside his son Sanjay. The film continues to remain a favourite among audiences years after its release.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)