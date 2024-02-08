Pout Alert: Kareena Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For Jaane Jaan Co-Star Jaideep Ahlawat

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday wished her 'Jaane Jaan' co-star Jaideep Ahlawat on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a throwback picture from Jaane Jaan sets.

In the image, Kareena is seen sporting a grey-coloured shirt. She has tied her hair in a bun and has minimal makeup on her face. On the other hand, Jaideep is seen dressed wearing a beige coloured striped shirt.

The two are seen holding a clapboard while pouting together. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday @jaideepahlawal. Here's to always making you pout."

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

However, the makers of 'The Crew' will be soon announcing the film's new title.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie 'The Crew' unveiled the film's first teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"

The first teaser of the film features Bebo, Kriti and Tabu walking with their back to the camera. The trio is seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

Apart from that, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.