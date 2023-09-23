Shah Rukh Khan On Working With Deepika Padukone In Jawan: 'Always A Pleasure'

SRK with Deepika. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday shared his experience of working once again with Deepika Padukone in the action thriller film Jawan. Apart from Jawan, SRK and Deepika have previously worked together in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan. They were also seen together in Billu and Zero in which Deepika had a special cameo. SRK on Friday conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans' questions. During the session, a user asked him, "How was it being on set with Deepika for the 7th time?" To which SRK responded, "It's always a pleasure and happiness working with her."

It's always a pleasure and happiness working with her. https://t.co/zdb8pC2VNx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Deepika and SRK's chemistry in the film Jawan received a lot of appreciation from the audience. During the #AskSRK session, a user also asked SRK what was his son AbRam's reaction after watching 'Jawan'? to which he replied, "Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy....he loved it in the climax. #Jawan."

Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy....he loved it in the climax. #Jawanhttps://t.co/q2L3plzaJn - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Another user asked the Chak De India actor which of his characters Vikram and Aazad he loved the most in Jawan SRK responded, "Arre how to choose. I loved the fact that they both hug warmly even when they do to each other and kiss when they hug. Jawan."

Arre how to choose. I loved the fact that they both hug warmly even when they do to each other and kiss when they hug. #Jawanhttps://t.co/lqQd4IqLvj - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, talking about Jawan, the film received massive responses from the audience and has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 7.25 crores which took the film's total India collection to Rs 473.44 crores.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie Dunki at the success event of Jawan. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Dunki marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

Talking about Deepika's work front, she will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. The film also stars Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, she also has an aerial action thriller film Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan.

