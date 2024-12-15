Allu Arjun Was Treated As "Special Class Prisoner", Ate Rice And Vegetable Curry For Dinner In Jail, Officials Reveal

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday, December 13 and was taken to Chanchalguda Central prison in Telangana, for the Sandhya Theatre stampede that led to a woman's death. A senior official from the Telangana prisons department has now shared what the actor did and what he ate during his time in prison. He revealed that the Pushpa 2 actor was served rice and vegetable curry for dinner on the night he spent there, and did not ask for special favours from the jail authorities.

"He was quite normal. He did not appear depressed. The dinner time is normally 5.30 pm. However, late admissions will also be served food. The actor had rice and vegetable curry, and he was treated as a special class prisoner as per the court's order," the official told news agency PTI.

A special class prisoner is entitled to a cot, a table, and a chair for their comfort. The official also shared that Allu Arjun was kept in a separate section of the prison along with the others who were accused in this stampede case.

After his arrest on Friday, the actor was brought to the jail at 6.30 pm, and he was released the next morning at 6.20 am after he received interim bail. After his release, the actor spoke to the media, thanking everyone who supported him during the tough times. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," he said.

