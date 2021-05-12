Allu Arjun Is COVID-Negative After Spending 15 Days In Quarantine

Allu Arjun posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @alluarjunonline

Good news for Allu Arjun's fans as the Telugu star is now COVID-negative. Allu Arjun, who had tested positive for coronavirus in April, announced the news on Instagram earlier today. On Wednesday, Allu Arjun shared a statement on his Instagram handle. In his statement, the actor informed everyone that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after spending 15 days in quarantine at home. The Arya actor also thanked his well-wishers and fans for their "wishes and prayers' after the recovery. Allu Arjun added that he hopes that the "lockdown will help in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases" amid the pandemic.

He wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love." See his post here:

Allu Arjun also posted a few videos on Instagram after the recovery. In the clips shared on Instagram stories, Allu Arjun can be seen hugging his kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, as he meets them after 15 days. Both Ayaan and Arha look excited. The actor wrote, "After 15 days of quarantine."

See the glimpses of his Instagram stories here.

Allu Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29. After contracting the virus, the actor had shared a statement on his Instagram handle for his well-wishers and fans. He wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols." Allu Arjun also requested people to get tested for COVID-19, who came in contact with him. "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," an excerpt from his post read.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's 2004 film Arya recently completed 17 years of its release. Arya was Allu Arjun's breakthrough in the Telugu film industry. On May 7, the actor had posted a few heartwarming notes on the occasion as he remembered the 2004 film.

Take a look at his posts here.

Allu Arjun, who had been self-quarantining at home, also watched Arya on the occasion. In his post, the actor shared that he watched the film after 13 years. See his post here:

Watching Arya after 13years almost . Every shot has taken to back to those times. Nostalgia pic.twitter.com/XRnA8JYP8N — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2021

In terms of work, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his upcoming film Pushpa. He was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020 alongside Pooja Hegde.