All We Need Is A Little 'Drive' To Wake Up Like Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday morning shared a video of himself playing cricket. The actor, who recently wrapped the shooting of his forthcoming film Jersey, captioned the post, "Early mornings...Wake up with drive." Shahid's co-star from the film Mrunal Thakur dropped a raising hands emoji in the comments section. Jersey is based on a cricketer, who returns to play cricket in his 30s, by joining the Indian cricket team. It is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (who also helmed the original), the film was slated for an August 28 release. However, it was shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The revised release date hasn't been announced yet.

Earlier this week, the actor shared a picture from the sets of the film and he wrote: "It's a wrap on another schedule of Jersey . In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive."

During the shooting of the film in Chandigarh, Shahid Kapoor suffered an injury on the lower lip. In January, the actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and concern. "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," Shahid Kapoor tweeted.