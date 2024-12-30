Advertisement

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light To Release On OTT; When And Where To Watch It

All We Imagine As Light has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globes 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
Payal Kapadia's <i>All We Imagine As Light</i> To Release On OTT; When And Where To Watch It
A still from the movie

After making waves at several international film festivals, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is all set to make its OTT debut. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3, the streaming giant announced on Friday. 

In a post shared on Instagram, they wrote, "Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia's masterpiece - All We Imagine As Light will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on Jan 3. A Movie that you can't miss!" 

Director Payal Kapadia, in a press note, has expressed her delight, reported Hindustan Times. She said, "I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience."

Earlier this month, All We Imagine As Light clinched two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes in Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture categories.

"I'm deeply honoured by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, All We Imagine as Light is still in theaters—please go watch it and support us," Payal Kapadia said in a statement.

In the past few weeks. All We Imagine As Light has picked up several accolades in the film circle. The movie was named Best International Film by the New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards. It also claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year.

In May, All We Imagine As Light made history by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. 

The Malayalam-Hindi feature is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media released the film in India in November.

