<i>All We Imagine As Light</i>: From Cannes To Golden Globe Nominations, The Glorious Journey Continues

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light continues its impressive streak of accolades, and the list keeps growing. The film has now earned two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards – one for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and another for Best Direction – Motion Picture. In the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category, All We Imagine As Light will compete against Emilia Perez (France), The Girl With the Needle (Poland), I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (US), and Vermiglio (Italy). In the Best Director category, Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Edward Berger (Conclave), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez) and Sean Baker (Anora) are also nominated alongside Payal Kapadia.

Before the world witnesses the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes Awards on January 6, let us take a closer look at the achievements of All We Imagine As Light so far:

1. This journey of accolades began when All We Imagine As Light made us proud by becoming the first Indian film in 30 years to qualify for the Cannes Film Festival's prestigious competition section. At its screening, the film received an eight-minute standing ovation. The crowning moment came when it won the Grand Prix Award, the second-most prestigious prize at Cannes.

2. The film was also screened at the 2024 Munich International Film Festival as part of the 14-film lineup for the CineMasters Competition, the festival's main section. The Munich International Film Festival is regarded as Germany's second-largest film gala after the Berlin Film Festival.

3. At the San Sebastian International Film Festival in September, All We Imagine As Light won the RTVE-Another Look Award.

4. In October, at the Chicago International Film Festival, the movie was honoured with the Silver Hugo – Jury Prize.

5. In the same month, at the Montclair Film Festival, the film bagged the Fiction Feature Prize.

6. At the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in November, All We Imagine As Light received six nominations and won the Jury Grand Prize.

7. In December, All We Imagine As Light's team lifted a trophy at the Gotham Awards and brought home the award for Best International Feature.

8. The project also won Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle in December.

9. Most recently, at the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, held on Monday, All We Imagine As Light won in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

10. The movie also earned nominations for Best International Independent Film at the British Independent Film Awards and Best International Feature at the Astra Film Awards.

All We Imagine As Light narrates the story of Prabha, a nurse whose life is changed when she receives an unexpected gift from her long-estranged husband. Meanwhile, her roommate, Anu, struggles to find a private spot in the bustling city to spend time with her boyfriend. Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon are seen in this Malayalam-Hindi feature film.