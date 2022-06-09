Just Give Parineeti Chopra These Three Things And She Is Good To Go

Parineeti Chopra shared this image.(courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra is a self-confessed water baby and there are enough and more posts on her social media handles that make this clear. The actress often takes breaks between projects to visit the ocean and indulge in some diving and water sports. On the occasion of World Oceans Day, Parineeti has treated us to an image of herself lounging on a boat in a black bikini, taking in the sunlight. In the post, Parineeti has also revealed the three things that she needs to be happy. She wrote, “Just give me a boat, a bikini and my dive computer.” The actress also added the hashtags peace, scuba diving, and World Oceans Day.

Parineeti Chopra further added a geotag that points to the Sangalaki Island in Indonesia.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra also shared a photo taken moments before she went scuba diving. In the caption, she said, “You can convince me to stay on the boat ONLY to take a picture. Otherwise.”

Replying to the post, Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra said, “You can convince me to stay on the boat ONLY if my leg is okay. Otherwise.” Actress- TV host, Maria Gorettiz said, “You mermaid.” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added, “Happy diving,” with a heart emoji.

A few months ago, Parineeti Chopra armed with a diving kit, shared an image from a swimming pool. In the caption, she said, “9 years of wearing the kit and ocean dunking.”

Parineeti Chopra had previously shared another set of photos and videos taken underwater in the middle of the ocean, with the caption, “The place where I belong.”

And just a month after her Maldivian getaway with her family, Parineeti Chopra shared a throwback picture of her chilling by the blue waters and said, “God, I miss the ocean! (Yes, I'm aware it's only been a month).”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani among others.