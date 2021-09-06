'All Normal': Milind Soman After Getting A CT Scan

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindusharunning)

Milind Soman, 55, recently got a CT scan done at a hospital in Bengaluru. The actor shared a picture of himself from the hospital and he revealed that everything is "normal" on the health front. He wrote in his caption:"Had a CT Scan in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important." He added, "Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age."

Milind Soman had tested positive for COVID-19 in March. In one of his posts, Milind had written: "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom." He tested negative in April.

The actor, who became a household name after featuring in the video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!.

The actor is currently seen judging the second season of the TV reality show India's Next Top Model with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.