Aligarh Writer Apurva Asrani Recalls The Day He 'Woke Up To Bell's Palsy'

Apurva Asrani wrote on Facebook, "I woke up with the right side of my pace completely paralysed"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 06, 2018 15:57 IST
Apurva Asrani had won National Award for Snip! (Image courtesy - apurv.asrani)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Apurva Asrani is known for his work in Aligarh, Satya, and Snip!
  2. He objected to Kangana taking allegedly undue credit in Simran
  3. He is suffering with Bell's Palsy
Apurva Asrani, best known for his work in Citylights, Snip! and Aligarh, had been suffering from Bell's palsy - a condition, which leaves one's face partially paralysed. Revealing about his condition in a Facebook post, he wrote: "Almost two months ago, I woke up with the right side of my face completely paralysed. Fearing a stroke, I was rushed to the hospital, and after an MRI ruled that out, my condition was diagnosed as Bell's Palsy -where the facial nerve is inflamed, causing loss of muscle movement. What causes this is still a mystery, but they gather that it could be a viral infection. Stress is a major factor and god knows I had more than my share of that in 2017." He posted a few photographs of himself during various stages of the illness.

At one point in his note, Apurva also talked about the fact that how seemingly healthy people could be suffering through undiagnosed ailments. "My heart goes out to actors and actresses, who project a perfect life, but are crumbling on the inside-unable to show anyone the cracks. We see them happy, performing for us, laughing, dancing for us, and one day when they drop dead, we wonder how this could have happened so suddenly," he wrote.

Read Apurva's entire Facebook post, here:



Apurva was embroiled in a controversy last year, ahead of his film Simran's release. He had objected to Kangana Ranaut (also the lead actress in the film) taking allegedly undue credit as a co-writer for the Hansal Mehta-directed film. Apurva and Hansal were involved in a heated social media exchange.



Hansal Mehta in his response to the above allegations tweeted this:
 

Finally, Apurva released the original script of the film on Twitter:
 

Apurva Asrani has worked on projects such as Satya (won him a Filmfare award for Best Editing), Snip! (won him a National Award in 2001), Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh.
 

