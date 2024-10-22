Alia Bhatt's Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Thanks Her For Sending Cute Gifts For Her Son

Alia Bhatt is an entrepreneur, apart from being an actor. Ed-a-Mamma is Alia Bhatt's brand for children, which deals with playwear, story books, toys and more. Recently, Alia sent a package consisting of cute gifts from the brand to her stylist Priyanka Kapadia for her son, Eman. Priyanka posted a picture of the package on her Instagram Stories, thanking Alia for the gift. Alia reposted the picture on her Stories, and added a bunch of sunshine emojis along with the post.

Priyanka Kapadia is one of India's most celebrated fashion stylists and an ex-fashion director. From Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut to Alia Bhatt's fashionable looks during the promotions of her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, Priyanka Kapadia boasts a stellar clientele.

Alia Bhatt started Ed-a-Mamma in 2020 as a sustainable clothing brand for 2 to 12-year-olds. It was launched as an online brand and later expanded to offline stores as well. With time, Alia also included maternity wear, a line for infants, and adventure story books for kids as well.

In 2023, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) acquired a 51% stake in Ed-a-Mamma, which will lead the brand to expand into new categories like personal care and baby furniture, an animated series, and more.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in her second production Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, which also featured Vedang Raina. She is also currently working on Alpha, with Sharvari. Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe and is slated to hit the theatres in December 2025.