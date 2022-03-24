Alia Bhatt's 'Sister Appreciation Post' For Shaheen Is Everything

Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's social media presence is something we all love. And, now, it's time for her to share an "appreciation post" for someone close to her heart. No, we aren't talking about Ranbir Kapoor. Instead, Alia's post is for her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia has dropped a photo from her recent Maldives holiday, where she celebrated her 29th birthday. The photo features the sister duo as they look at the camera in all smiles. Alia captioned the image, "Sister appreciation post. I love you, Shaheen Bhatt. You make everything better." Their mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan commented on the post with loved up emojis.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. The actress herself posted a video from the island country and left us in complete awe. From glimpses of her birthday party to the time spent out at the beach, the video has it all. We also see Alia and Shaheen in one of the frames. Alia wrote, "This is 29. Thank you for all the love." Actor Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis. Soni Razdan followed suit. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's sisterhood is something to look up to. The two keep giving us sister goals. There's no dearth of proof for it. On Alia Bhatt's birthday, Shaheen posted a long note for her sister. She has also shared a photo where Shaheen is lifting up Alia in her arms. The caption read, "My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey." She added, "I am so proud of you. Of the person you're evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be. Now we also know that Alia is the "sunshine" of her family as Shaheen wrote, "We call you sunshine because you are - dazzling, life-affirming and unfiltered. I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always." The note ended, "I love you so much. Happy Birthday."

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.