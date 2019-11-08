Alia Bhatt's Dreamy Los Angeles Pics Light Up Instagram

Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Los Angeles (courtesy aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt is on a vacation, which means fans are being treated to postcard like entries on her Instagram every now and then. But there's something about Alia Bhatt's posts, you know. They are so dreamy! The 26-year-old actress recently shared a close-up selfie from the Californian city with the caption: "I have a whole universe in my mind," and added the butterfly emoji for a magical touch to it. Earlier, the actress shared a glimpse of her 'soup' date with her manager Grishma and captioned it "potato and leek." Grishma, on her own Instagram, re-shared the post with these words: "Soupmate, soulmate same thing."

For her lunch date, a sun-soaked Alia Bhatt was super chic in a scarlet pant-suit. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's recent Los Angeles memories.

The Student Of The Year actress had made a check-in from Los Angeles on Instagram earlier with a sunny-side up post. In the captions, she hinted that she felt like an angel.

Alia Bhatt's Los Angeles trip comes as a break from her schedule for Sadak 2. Her last schedule of Sadak 2 was in Ooty, which wrapped after Diwali. Sadak 2 is extra special for Alia as she is being directed by her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt in the movie. Alia co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2 while Sadak originals Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt will also return in the second part.

Alia Bhatt also has Ayan Mukerji's epic-fantasy drama Brahmastra in her line-up, in which she will be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Brahmastra releases next year. Alia's lengthy line-up of films also includes Karan Johar's Takht.

