Alia Bhatt Was Busy Capturing A Special Moment At BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday

Alia Bhatt at Akansha Ranjan's birthday (courtesy movietalkies)

Highlights A video of Alia at Akansha's birthday party is viral

Alia can be seen clicking Akansha's pics at the party

Alia also wished Akansha with an adorable post

Alia Bhatt made her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday super special with an adorable birthday greeting and also joined her birthday festivities. A video from inside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday celebrations at home, featuring Alia Bhatt, has been trending on social media. In the video, Akansha can be seen cutting her birthday cake while Alia remained busy in capturing the special moment on camera. Well, that's what best friends are for, after all? - Getting that perfect cake-cutting shot. Alia was cute as a button in an all-white assortment of clothes while the birthday girl sported black separates. Here's the viral video we are talking about.

On Akansha Ranjan's birthday, Alia dug out a blast from the past to wish her BFF. "Happy birthday my life," said the caption of the photo, in which pint-sized versions of Alia, Akansha and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor can be seen playing together.

Meanwhile on Alia Bhatt's birthday in March, Aakansha wished her this way:

Aakansha often features on Alia Bhatt's Instagram, sometimes in throwback memories. Last year, she wished Aakansha with a childhood memory, describing her as "my everything." Alia Bhatt also cheered for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the screening of Netflix's Guilty, which marked her acting debut. On Friendship Day last year, Alia posted this for Aakansha.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, which released on Disney+Hotstar. Her impressive line-up of movies also includes films such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.