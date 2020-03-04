Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Are Guilty Of Watching Early Show Of Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan's Netflix Film

Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan, Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor at Guilty screening

Highlights Alia Bhatt came with her family

Kiara was pretty in a blue pant-suit

'Guilty' will stream on Netflix March 6 onwards

A special screening of Netflix film Guilty kept celebs busy on Wednesday evening. Guess who headlined the cheer-squad of the Guilty stars? It's none other than Alia Bhatt, whose BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor stars in the movie. Produced by Karan Johar, Guilty stars Kiara Advani as the lead, who was busy welcoming guests at the venue. Kiara, who wouldn't have missed the screening for the world, turned heads at the event in a bright blue pant-suit. The main cast of Guilty also includes actors Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir, who joined Kiara Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the screening too. Let's have a big round of applause for the entire team of Guilty.

Kiara and Akansha from the Guilty screening

Team Guilty at the screening

Alia Bhatt sliced out time from her busy schedule to be the loudest cheer-leader for Akansha Ranjan. Alia was chic and smart in a lilac short dress, which she styled with neon heels. BFFs Alia and Akansha made for several cute moments at the screening. Akansha was pretty in a black floral ensemble.

Alia Bhatt at the Guilty screening

Alia and Akansha from the Guilty screening

Alia and Akansha from the Guilty screening

Joining Alia at the special screening were her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Meanwhile, Guilty actress Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan arrived with her plus-one, boyfriend Aditya Seal.

Alia Bhatt with her family at the Guilty screening

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal cheer for Akansha

Kiara and Akansha had also sent early tickets to their friends Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor and Patralekhaa and all of them accepted the invitation. The screening was also attended by the likes of Zoya Akhtar, Gauahar Khan and Pragya Yadav.

Vaani Kapoor at the Guilty screening

Athiya Shetty at the Guilty screening

Patralekhaa at the Guilty screening

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty is the "life-changing" story of four college friends, who are also members of a band, played by Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir. Guilty will stream on Netflix March 6 onwards.