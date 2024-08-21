Alia Bhatt, Sharvari To Begin Kashmir Schedule For Alpha In August: Report

Advertisement

"The team has meticulously planned the action sequences, and theres even a possibility of Hrithik Roshan joining them for a special cameo," said the source

Read Time: 2 mins
Image was shared on Instagram
New Delhi:

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are all set to collaborate for the first time in the spy universe film Alpha. Now, as per a recent report in Dainik Bhaskar, a source close to the production has revealed that the two actresses will commence shoot of the film in Kashmir from August 24 onwards. A source said, "Alia and Sharvari will be shooting in Kashmir from August 24 onwards. The team has meticulously planned the action sequences, and there's even a possibility of Hrithik Roshan joining them for a special cameo. The first major action sequence will pit Sharvari's character against Bobby Deol's, promising to be a visual spectacle.”

Earlier, a report claimed that Hrithik Roshan is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the film and will be reprising his role as Kabir from War within YRF's spy universe. The report further claimed that Kabir will step in as a mentor to Alia Bhatt's character. Alpha is being produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail.

Recently, Sharvari spoke about her equation with her Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Sharvari said that Alia is a “superstar”. The actress added, “I am definitely inspired by her. When I see her movies, I know they will be outstanding. We see not just Alia but the characters she plays.”

Alpha, starring Sharvari, Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, is a part of the YRF spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. War 2, starring Hrithik and Jr NTR is the next chapter of the YRF spy universe.

Sharvari, speaking of the the project, told news agency IANS earlier this year, "Just the fact that I'm playing a super agent in this galaxy of the greatest icons of cinema is too surreal."

