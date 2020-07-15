Alia Bhatt Shares A Pic With Her 'Calm In Every Storm.' See Her Latest Post

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's latest entry on Instagram is beyond adorable. Why, you ask? It's because the actress, in her latest post, showed her fans who is her "calm in every storm." Any guesses? Well, it's none other than her cat Edward. Alia, on Wednesday, posted a really cute photograph, in which she can be seen clicking a selfie while resting her face on her cat, who can be seen sleeping peacefully. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt, who is an avid cat lover, wrote: "My calm in every storm" and accompanied her caption with a sun and an umbrella emoji. Alia, who is currently living with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, recently welcomed a new pet to her family but we will introduce you guys to that cute pet later. First, take a look at Alia Bhatt's latest post here:

Earlier this month, Alia and Shaheen introduced us to their adorable pet Juniper with this equally adorable caption: "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable."

Alia Bhatt's "calm in every storm" post arrived two days after Shaheen Bhatt shared a couple of screenshots of rape and death threats that she and her sister have been receiving on social media, especially on Instagram. In a series of Instagram stories, Shaheen called out those who have been sending her the hateful messages and said that she will "use all legal recourse available" to take action against them.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the actress was last seen in Kalank. She has several projects lined up as of now, including her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.