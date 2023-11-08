Alia Bhatt Sends Big Love To 'Casual Queen' Mom Soni Razdan On Pippa Screening Day

Actress Alia Bhatt gave the screening of her mom Soni Razdan's upcoming show Pippa a miss, but she made sure to make it up with an adorable wish on Instagram. On the night of the Pippa screening on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt left a sweet message for her mom Soni Razdan. She shared a picture of the veteran actress on the red carpet of the film's screening and wrote, "My beautiful mother just being a casual queen. Pippa coming soon on Amazon Prime, can't wait to see."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan's cheer squad included her husband Mahesh Bhatt and elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt. The trio posed together for a family pic and it is all heart. Take a look:

Talking about her grandchild turning one, Soni Razdan told NDTV's Abira Dhar Rao on Tuesday, her wish to see Raha grow and hold onto every single moment. In an exclusive interview, she told NDTV, "I can't believe it. I thought she was just born five months ago. In five months, we feel like we have seen this whole child grow up to one year." She added, "I want to hold onto every single moment and live it as much as possible."

Besides talking about her grandchild Raha, Soni Razdan also spoke about her reaction to daughter Alia Bhatt's National Award win. She said, "It was one of the most moving and emotional moments of my life. I was in tears."

Soni Razdan is best-known for her performances in films like Trikaal, Mandi, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, No Fathers In Kashmir, Yours Truly and Raazi, in which she co-starred with her daughter Alia Bhatt. She also featured in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.