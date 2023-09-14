Alia Bhatt's Day Off. Can We (And Arjun Kapoor) Join You In The Pool?

Alia in a shot from the video. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Please don't disturb Alia Bhatt. It's her day off. The actress has announced it on Instagram with a video from her New York album. In the clip, Alia, in a hot pink swimwear, is relaxing in an indoor pool. “My schedule on my day off…,” read the text on the clip. A few seconds later, we can see Alia floating in the water. The text attached to this frame read, “That's it. That's my schedule.” Along with the video, Alia wrote, “DND [sleeping emoji].” Replying to the post, actor Arjun Kapoor said, “Need this schedule and this hotel in my life.” Alia jetted off to the Big Apple with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, after delivering sensational performances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart Of Stone (Hollywood debut).

In a previous Instagram post, Alia Bhatt treated her social media fans to a lovely picture of herself with a beautiful rainbow in the background. Alia is seen flashing her widest smile as she takes her head out of the car for a selfie. In the caption, she wrote, "Somewhere over the rainbow.”

Several pictures and videos surfaced online as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the 2023 US Open Final in New York. A video of Ranbir photobombing actress Madelyn Cline also created a lot of buzz on social media. Take a look:

Clearer video of RK photobombing Madelyn cline haha

pic.twitter.com/yXvlzU92EX — ritika????| RK ANIMAL ERA (@ritikatweetsx_) September 10, 2023

The duo also posed with fans at the games. In the viral photographs, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a black blazer while Ranbir Kapoor is looking handsome in a dark blue shirt.

Ranbir and Alia from US open pic.twitter.com/kAPqcZmvmw — ???? ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) September 10, 2023

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at local eateries in New York.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra clocked one year on September 9. On the special occasion, Alia shared a BTS video from the sets of the film. From first-look tests to Varanasi nights and abroad, the actress tried to capture all precious moments in the video. In the caption, Alia wrote, "A piece of our hearts…Can't believe it's already been a whole year. Love and Light alwayss."

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The film is slated to release on December 1. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.