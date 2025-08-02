Video: Cars Submerged, Trains Suspended, New York City Subways Turn Into Waterfall

New York has declared a state of emergency after torrential rainfall and sudden flash flooding have brought the city to a halt.

Roads turned into rivers, causing major traffic disruption. Some train lines had to be shut down due to brutal weather conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings along parts of the Northeast urban corridor stretching from the Washington-Baltimore region north through Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and into Newark, New Jersey, and the New York City metropolitan area, reported Reuters.

In a clip shared on X by Reuters, subway services were hampered due to severe storms flooding the tracks.

Another video showed chaos on the streets as cars and minibuses were seen submerged in deep water, with several roads completely waterlogged. One clip also depicts a woman wearing a plastic trash bag as she wades through floodwaters. Another scene depicts floodwater filling the lower deck of the bus.

One of the videos has been captured on CCTV, which showed a car dodging a geyser of water shooting from a manhole in Staten Island.

One of the videos has been captured on CCTV, which showed a car dodging a geyser of water shooting from a manhole in Staten Island.



City's mayor Eric Adams informed people about the state of emergency. He stated, "The Travel Advisory and Flood Watch are in effect until 8 am. Stay where you are if you can. Don't drive. Roadways are flooding, and crews are responding."

He also urged people who live in a basement apartment and haven't yet moved to higher ground to move now.

New Yorkers and millions of others in the Northeast suffered flash floods for the second time in two weeks. According to AP News, a 13-year-old boy died after he was trapped in a storm drain in Maryland.

People saw a boy trapped in a pipe, but the water was rushing so fast and with so much force that it kept pulling him deeper into the pipe. After the rain finally slowed down, they were able to get him out, but by that time, he had already died.