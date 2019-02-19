Alia Bhatt On Rumoured Tiff With Ranbir Kapoor: 'Can't Believe My Frown Has Become A Sensation'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai

The Internet cannot stop speculating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured tiff even after the actress saying in several interviews that there's no truth to it, actually. In a recent paparazzi video, Alia and Ranbir could be seen having an animated discussion, in which the Shamshera actor appeared rather agitated while Alia wore a serious expression on her face. It quickly went viral as netizens thought that Alia and Ranbir had an argument on their way back from the Gully Boy screening. In an interview with DNA, the 25-year-old actress dismissed the reports and added: "Honestly, at first when people started claiming I was crying, I found it funny. It's a joke on my sets and with those who are closest to me."

The Gully Boy actress also explained in her interview to DNA that she often "zones out" in between conversations and that her usual expression is that of a straight face: "Anybody who looks at my face tells me, 'Alia, why are you looking so sad? Please cheer up'. I tend to zone out a lot. But only a few people will know that this is my usual face, when I'm focused or thinking about something."

Alia said she doesn't feel the need to respond to such rumours and told DNA: "So, I just can't believe that my frown has become a sensation and a new story is being cooked up every day about how I'm sad. It's not true. I don't find the need to clarify it because in my heart, if I know what the truth is, nothing else really matters."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt appeared to address her much talked-about relationship with Ranbir Kapoor because she said there's "nothing to deny" and added: "I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet," reported DNA. About a possible wedding, she told DNA: "I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and will release this year.