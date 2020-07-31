Alia Bhatt Left This Comment On Deepika Padukone's Love Aaj Kal Post

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6.(Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone occupied spots on the list of trends on Friday night, courtesy an Instagram exchange. On Friday, Deepika Padukone marked 11 years of her film Love Aaj Kal by sharing a BTS picture along with the film's director Imtiaz Ali. Alia, who has worked with Imtiaz Ali in the 2014 film Highway (also starring Randeep Hooda), wrote: "best people," adding a kiss emoticon. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Deepika Padukone captioned her post: "The eyes say it all.... Meera. 11 years of Love Aaj Kal." Besides Deepika, the 2009 film also featured Saif Ali Khan, Giselli Monteiro and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges. Earlier, this year, when Alia Bhatt revealed the first look of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Deepika Padukone wrote "love" and added a heart emoji in the comments section on Alia's post.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone appeared together on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 two years back, where Deepika Padukone, speaking of her equation with Alia Bhatt told the show's host Karan Johar: "Don't try to make it awkward because it's not."

Alia Bhatt's line-up of films includes Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. She was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank.

Deepika Padukone recently signed a film with Baahubali star Prabhas. The untitled film will be directed by Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film's revised cast hasn't been announced yet.