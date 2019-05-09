Alia Bhatt Is A 'Soul Full Of Sunshine.' This Pic Is Proof

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (Image courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt certainly knows how to brighten up Instagram with her oh-so-perfect pictures and her latest Instagram entry reminds us of just that. On Thursday, the 26-year-old actress shared a stunning picture of herself in which she could be seen soaking the sun. Dressed in an orange top, Alia could be seen happily posing for the selfie. Alia summed up her post in the most interesting way and she captioned the post: "Soul full of sunshine." Just like us, the actress' Instafam also loved the picture and the 15 lakh likes on the post prove that.

The comment section was flooded with comments like "so pretty" and "lovely." Another Instagram user wrote: "If the word beautiful had a face." That's not it, Alia's mother Soni Razdan also left a comment on the post. She wrote: "Aaah! Natural beauty."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia shares different facets of her life on Instagram. From her film's promotional diaries to pictures from her work-out sessions, Alia's Instagram profile has it all. Check out the posts here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, co-starring Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. She also featured in the Hook Up song from Student Of The Year 2.

Alia's line-up of films includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, alongside Salman Khan and Karan Johar's Takht.

