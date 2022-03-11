Alia Bhatt Has 100 Crore Reasons To Smile. She Celebrated Gangubai Kathiawadi With A Burger And Fries

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has joined the Rs 100 crore club and Alia Bhatt decided to celebrate the film's success with a vegan burger and fries. Alia posted a few happy pictures of herself digging into the meal and she captioned it: "Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love." In the comments section, her mom Soni Razdan wrote: "And here you look like a sweet girl from Romania or something." Priyanka Chopra commented: "Congratulations and yum yum." Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh wrote: "NOMNOMNOM." Fellow Piscean Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "Woohoooo! Smashing it and how fellow fish."

Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to stellar reviews from film critics. The film has been equally adept at impressing the audiences. Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress was supposed to work with the filmmaker in a film titled Inshallah, co-starring Salman Khan. However, the project got shelved.

Alia Bhatt, daughter of veteran actor Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, made her acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. She went on to star in critically acclaimed and hit films like Highway, 2 States, Raazi, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy, to name a few. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan.