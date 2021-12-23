Alia Bhatt Had This Much Fun At Her Friend Meghna Goyal's Wedding

Alia Bhatt with her friend Meghna Goyal. (courtesy meghnagoyal1)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared pictures of her outfit

The pictures are trending big time

Alia Bhatt was one of the bridesmaids

Alia Bhatt had a whole lot of fun at her friend Meghna Goyal's wedding, pictures from which are all things pretty. On Thursday, Meghna Goyal shared pictures from the wedding festivities. The album features Alia Bhatt, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as well. She captioned the post: "Constants." For her friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt wore an ivory lehenga and she looked every bit stunning. The pictures from Meghna Goyal's wedding are trending big time on social media. Earlier this week, photos and videos of Alia Bhatt dancing at the festivities went viral.

See the photos here:

See Alia Bhatt's OOTD here:

A few days ago, pictures from Meghna Goyal's bachelorette party went viral. The photos also featured Alia Bhatt and were shared by Anushka Ranjan Kapoor on Instagram. "Happiness everywhere," she had captioned the post.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also produced a film called Darlings, in which she co-stars with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.