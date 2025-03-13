Alia Bhatt Confirms Her Cannes Debut This Year: "I Am Looking Forward To It"

Met Gala - checked. Paris Fashion Week - checked. Alia Bhatt is set to rule the 78th International Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of her 32nd birthday, Alia Bhatt met the Mumbai press, along with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday.

At the meet, Alia Bhatt confirmed that she's going to make her Cannes debut this year. Keeping her response short, Alia said, "I am looking forward to it." The 78th Cannes International Film Festival will take place from May 13-24, 2025. Among the Cannes veterans and regulars are, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone.

In 2023, Alia Bhatt rocked the red carpet of the Met Gala in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree. She made her debut appearance memorable as she channeled her desi vibes on the global platform.

Alia Bhatt presented a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house last year.

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from the event on her Instagram feed. She walked the ramp with stars like Andie MacDowell, model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede. The actress wore a silver bustier over a black jumpsuit from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. She captioned the pictures, "A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #worthit." Take a look:

At the Mumbai press meet today, Alia Bhatt cut a birthday cake with husband Ranbir Kapoor by her side. Ranbir Kapoor, adorably, put a dollop of cream on her nose and then kissed on her head.

