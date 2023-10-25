Alia Bhatt And Soni Razdan In Mother Of All Throwbacks

Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt handpicked the best set of photos to wish her mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan on her birthday, on Wednesday. The first photo that Alia posted, happens to be an adorable throwback from her childhood days. The second one is a relatively recent shot of the mother-daughter duo. Alia wrote in the caption, "On your birthday I look back at one of my birthdays.. I spent the whole party sitting on your lap cause I was too scared of the inflated Godzilla which I drove you up the wall to get me... But nonetheless I look perfectly content and happy and clearly there's no place I'd rather be... Happy birthday mothership .. we'd be nothing without you...Grateful for you every single minute every single day. Love you."

In the comments section, Soni Razdan replied, "Thank you my sweetheart light of my life and centre of my soul... My lap is yours always and so is my love." Natasha Poonawalla commented, "Happy Birthday! Loads of love." Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Soni aunty" Zoya Akhtar's comment read, "Happy Birthday Soni."

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt wrote this for her mom Soni Razdan, "Centre of my universe - then, now, always. Happy Birthday ma." In the comments, Soni Razdan wrote, "Thank you my darling child you are the core of my and soul and all the rest of it you make my world turn and my heart so so happy."

Soni Razdan is best-known for her performances in films like Trikaal, Mandi, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, No Fathers In Kashmir, Yours Truly and Raazi, in which she co-starred with her daughter Alia Bhatt. She also featured in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.

This year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She recently received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi earlier this month.