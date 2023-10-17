National Awards: Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni Send Big Love To Alia Bhatt - 'Bursting With More Pride'

Image was shared on Instagra. (Courtesy: sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen and mom Soni are beaming with pride as the actress received the highly esteemed National Award in the Best Actress category for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi in a ceremony held in Delhi today. Sister Shaheen and mom Soni could not accompany Alia for the ceremony but they surely made up for it by giving her shout outs on Instagram. Both of them shared a video of Alia receiving the award from president Droupadi Murmu on their social media handles along with sweet messages. Shaheen's message for Alia read, "Bursting with more pride than I knew I could feel. This moment represents more than professional success - it's a reflection of your values and every hard-won quality that makes you who you are."

Meanwhile proud mom Soni wrote, "Congratulations my darling Alia Bhatt on your National Award … it's all due to your hard work and dedication to your craft. Such a proud moment for us all truly. May your tribe increase! Gratitude and love."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was wife Alia Bhatt's plus-one at the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi today. Alia was awarded for her performance as a real-life sex worker turned political activist in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was presented with the Silver Lotus and a certificate by President Murmu. The actress was seen wearing her wedding saree as she went on stage. As Alia posed with President Murmu, her husband Ranbir Kapoor was spotted capturing the moment on his phone.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had two big releases this year – Karan Johar's blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh and her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot. She recently began work on her new film Jigra.