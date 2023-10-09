Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor In A Pic With Nita Ambani At A Football Match On Sunday Night

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nita Ambani attended a sports event in Mumbai.

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an eventful Sunday as they attended the Indian Super League match in Mumbai. Besides the Bollywood stars, Nita Ambani and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also attended the Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blaster football match held on Sunday. While at the event, the couple were greeted by Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited which organises ISL. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, who is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC, marked his presence at the sports event to support his team. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black jersey with the number eight printed on the back along with his initials. He paired it with black, cargo-style pants and a matching black cap. Ranbir Kapoor's plus one at the event was his wife Alia Bhatt, who was pictured in a blue jersey. The Brahmastra stars were pictured entering the stadium while holding hands and posed for the shutterbugs, stationed at the venue. The couple also posed with Nita Ambani, who was dressed in a red jersey and the Olympic president.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Last month, Alia Bhatt had attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at the Ambani residence along with her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Her husband Ranbir however gave the event a miss. Here's how Alia Bhatt showed up at the event.

Ranbir Kapoor, a sports fanatic is often joined by Alia Bhatt for matches across sports. While holidaying in New York last month, the couple were spotted at US Open Tennis Championships.

Check out a picture of Ranbir Kapoor sitting next to Madelyn Cline at the US Open 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also posed with fans at the games. The couple are seen twinning in black outfits.

On the work front, the National award-winning actress currently has a lot on her plate. She is also acting and producing the action film Jigra. Next up for her is a period drama titled Baiju Bawra which will also star Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.