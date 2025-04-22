Ali Fazal To Play Paparazzo In Upcoming Dark Dramedy

Not only has Ali Fazal carved a niche in the Hindi film industry, but he has been achieving milestones in the West as well.

He has also been playing an inspiring role as a producer by backing women-led narratives. The recent one is Suchi Talati's Girls Will Be Girls which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Now, the latest developments suggest that Ali Fazal is all set to embrace the Paparazzi culture, as he essays the role of a photographer in an upcoming black dramedy. It will be a deep dive into the current trend of celebrity photographers who have become the talk of the town.

The sources further revealed that the writing for the film is now in its final stages. The final draft will be ready soon and Ali will also begin with his prep. It will be in the dark dramedy genre, set against the backdrop of the entertainment industry in Mumbai.

A source close to the development shared, "Ali has always chosen unconventional roles, and this one is no different. The film is a very unique and is a different take to shed light on the behind-the-scenes reality of paparazzi culture. The script is nearly final and the pre-production is expected to start in a few months with the project expected to go on floors end of 2025".

On the work front, Ali Fazal has Thug Life and Lahore 1947 to look forward to this year.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were also blessed with a baby girl on July 16, 2024. They named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal.