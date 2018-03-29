Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram Account Hacked. And No, He's Not On Snapchat

"Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out," tweeted Ali Abbas Zafar

Updated: March 29, 2018 19:49 IST
Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram Account Hacked. And No, He's Not On Snapchat

Ali Abbas Zafar keeps his Instagram updated (courtesy aliabbaszafar)

New Delhi: 

"Hack alert!" - filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday morning. The 37-year-old director's Instagram account appears to have been hacked and the process to recover the account is already underway, tweeted Mr Zafar. In his tweet, he also added that he is not on Snapchat and hence, any profile which might appear to be of his, must be dismissed as a fake account. "Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat, so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day," Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday.
 

There has been no new post on the filmmaker's Instagram account since he tweeted about his account being hacked but several Instagram stories have been uploaded on his feed, including a selfie of Mr Zafar. Whether Ali Abbas Zafar has regained access to his account or not has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier this year, Twitter accounts of celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher were hacked allegedly by a pro-Pakistan group of Turkish hackers, who posted messages like 'I love Pakistan' from the hacked accounts. According to PTI, the group of hackers were suspected to operate under the name Ayyildiz Tim, who tweeted an array of tweets from Mr Bachchan's account and changed the moniker from juniorbachchan to juniorbachchana. This is what the actor tweeted after his account was restored:
 

Ali Abbas Zafar is best known for directing films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai - both Salman Khan movies. Ali Abbas Zafar's next is also with Salman Khan and is titled Bharat.
 

Ali Abbas Zafar instagram hacked

