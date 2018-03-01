Salman Khan's Bharat Director Is In London For Recce Of Film

Salman Khan's Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar is currently busy with scouting for locations in London to shoot for the film. He posted some pictures on social media revealing details about what the possible shoot location will look like. "Snowed down London from "beast from the east", but work on #Bharat continues. Some pictures of location scout, 200 year old port," Ali Abbas Zafar wrote. Bharat is Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed the superstar's two blockbuster films - Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The shooting of Bharat is expected to start from March end.
See the pictures which Ali Abbas Zafar posted.
Snowed down London from " beast from the east" , but work on #Bharat continues . Some pictures of location scout , 200 year old port. pic.twitter.com/rx95uWEyGb— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 1, 2018
Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who is producing the film, is also in London for the recce. He also posted some pictures from there.
Salman Khan's Bharat is a remake of Korean movie Ode To My Father. Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier revealed Salman had suggested him to adapt the film in Hindi. "That film came to me from Salman himself. He gave me the film and said he really likes it and asked me to watch it. I saw it and really liked it... Salman said after Tiger Zinda Hai, you do this," he told news agency PTI.
In Bharat, Salman may look like his 24-year-old self from Maine Pyaar Kiya, his 1989 film. "We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya - - from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done," Ali Abbas Zafar told DNA. The film might also see Salman in a different role, which may he hatke from his previous ones.
