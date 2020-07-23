Alaya Furniturewalla 'Tried To Become A Pretzel' Because...

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alaya.f)

Actress Alaya Furniturewalla, who is known for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, was craving a pretzel on Thursday, so she came up with an ROFL solution to deal with her craving. The actress, every now and then, shares glimpses of her attempting new yoga poses. In her latest post, she can be seen attempting a new pose, where she "tried to become like a pretzel." Alaya Furniturewalla captioned her post like this: "I was craving a pretzel so I tried to become one." LOL. Reacting to the actress' post, her fans dropped comments like "what a cute pretzel" and "pretzel with a stunning view."

Check out Alaya Furniturewalla's post here:

Alaya Furniturewalla has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine activities on social media. From doodling to exercising and painting her face, Alaya has done all in the last couple of months. A few days ago, she trended big time on social media for sharing a video, in which she can be seen showing off her toned abs. "Someone get me a tailor or a belt please," she captioned the video.

The actress recently took the 50 Push Up Challenge. Sharing a video of herself and wrote: "There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best."

Meanwhile, take a look at Alaya's other quarantine activities here:

Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. On the work front, Alaya was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She has a three-film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed yet.