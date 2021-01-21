Alaya Furniturewalla, The Bruises Are Definitely 'Worth It'. Watch Her Breathtaking Dance

Alaya Furniturewalla in a still from her video (courtesy alayaf)

Alaya Furniturewalla is one of many talents - she is a star in the making, great at face-painting, a fitness enthusiast and to top it all, a brilliant dancer. We got a glimpse of Alaya The Dancer in her latest Instagram post. She picked the title track of Kalank - Main Tera - to set the dance floor on fire. She also tagged the choreographer, with whom she dances in the video, in her post. Alaya's contemporary dance moves, paired with her expressions, will indeed keep you glued to the screen for as long as she rules it. While sharing the video, Alaya wrote about the "bruises" that she has now in order to perfect her moves. She asked if they are worth it and we say they are. "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs! Hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it," Alaya wrote. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana cheered for Alaya with the clap emoji.

Here's what Alaya Furniturewalla posted:

Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her dance sessions. Here's when she attempted a video in pencil heels and nailed it: "Tried to do a fun choreography in pencil heels with no cuts at all just push myself out of my comfort zone a little," she wrote.

But what's a great dancer without a few ROFL fails? Alaya didn't shy away from sharing them either: "We've finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it," she captioned one of her posts. And here's when Alaya realised hair extensions are not to be worn to dance classes.

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Alaya made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.