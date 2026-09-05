Akshay Kumar Stumped On <i>KBC 18</i> By Question On Prithviraj Chauhan, A Role He Once Played In His Biopic

Akshay Kumar found himself in an awkward spot on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 when a question about Prithviraj Chauhan came up.

What's Happening

The actor, who portrayed the historic ruler in the 2022 film Samrat Prithviraj, appeared unsure about a key battle associated with the king.

Akshay appeared on KBC 18 alongside Saif Ali Khan to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan.

During the episode, the two actors faced a “Maha Sawaal”, a special question where no answer options are provided.

A correct response earns the contestants a lifeline, while an incorrect answer does not result in any monetary loss.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked them, “Which Indian ruler was victorious in the first Battle of Tarain?”

Saif initially admitted that he was unfamiliar with the battle.

Looking at Akshay, he asked, “I have never heard about the Battle of Tarain. Have you?” Akshay did not immediately respond.

Saif then tried to recall the answer, saying, “I am telling you, (either) Prithviraj Chauhan or Chandragupta Maurya.” He reiterated, “I've never heard of the Battle of Tarain.”

Akshay then joked about the name of the battle, saying, “I have heard of Train to Busan, not Battle of Tarain.” After a brief pause, he suggested, “Let's try Prithviraj Chauhan.”

The duo eventually locked Prithviraj Chauhan as their answer, which turned out to be correct.

Background

The moment has drawn reactions online because Akshay played Prithviraj Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj, which was released in 2022.

The film was based on the life of the 12th-century ruler and also starred Manushi Chhillar.

Around the film's release, Akshay had spoken about the importance of Prithviraj Chauhan's history being taught to students.

He had appealed to authorities to make changes to history books so that children could learn more about the king.

Four years later, his uncertainty over the Battle of Tarain on KBC 18 has now become a talking point on social media.