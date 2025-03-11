Akshay Kumar Sells Mumbai Apartment For Rs 4.35 Crore. Details Inside

Akshay Kumar has sold his apartment in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali East, Mumbai for ₹4.35 crore, as per a LinkedIn post shared by Square Yards.

The actor bought the apartment in November 2017 for ₹2.37 crore and witnessed an 84% appreciation over seven years. The 1,073 sq. ft. unit includes two car parking spaces and incurred a stamp duty of ₹26.1 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

The post also mentioned that Akshay Kumar sold another unit in the same project for ₹4.25 crore in January.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 2007 hit Namastey London is returning to theatres on Holi, March 14.

A few days ago, Akshay shared the exciting news on Instagram. He posted a motion poster featuring himself and lead actress Katrina Kaif. The iconic song Rafta Rafta was playing in the background.

The side note read, “Thrilled to announce the re-release of Namastey London on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif all over again. See you at the movies!”

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Telugu debut with Kannappa. The film also marks his reunion with Madhoo after 20 years. The duo have shared screen space in movies like Hum Hain Bemisaal, Elaan, Zaalim and Dui Yoddha.

At the trailer launch event of Kannappa, Akshay expressed his happiness about working with the actress again after two decades.

Akshay Kumar said, "Mujhe aaj itti khushi hui hai ki main Madhoo ji se milla hu, maine ek film inke saath ki thi she played a lead role with me, a film called Elaan, I know I didn't forget the name. Zaalim bhi ki thi, so today I am very very happy, I am meeting her after 20 years or something but you haven't changed at all, you look the same (I am so happy to meet Madhooji today. I did a film with her. She played my lead role in Elaan... We also did Zaalim together. I am very, very happy. I think I am meeting her after 20 years or so)."

Kannappa will be released in theatres on April 25.

Akshay Kumar also has Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5 and Bhooth Bangla in the lineup.